ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to UN Munir Akram on Monday said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would highlight the country's core issues including Kashmir, Islamophobia and the economic situation in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 22.

Talking to ptv, the ambassador said the prime minister would also talk to the US-Pakistani businessmen to bring investment into the country.

During the week, the ambassador informed that Pakistan would also actively participate in the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, Climate Ambition Summit and three other separate summits on health as the country had a lot of interests relating to these sectors.

He said the world was passing through a critical time when the tensions among the big powers were increasing besides the developed countries were also facing deep economic challenges due to COVID, wars and climate change.

Pakistan's immediate issue, he said was the revival and stabilizing of its economy and to bring foreign investment to boost its economic growth.

In the climate action ambition summit, the ambassador pointed out that Pakistan would stress the developed world to help countries like Pakistan which had minimum contribution in the emission expansion but were mostly affected by climate change. He said Pakistan would demand more financing and to adapt itself to climate change.

He said Pakistan would also stress to materialize the commitments and pledges made in the climate conference for Pakistan held in Geneva last year.

The pledges made during Pakistan's climate conference were over $10 billion, he said adding that out of the total pledges, half were being materialized as some projects of reconstruction in Pakistan were being financed according to the pledges.

Further, he said there were 60 countries including Pakistan in the world which were falling into debt crisis. To help those countries, they informed that the UN Secretary-General had a proposal that a $500 billion worth of stimulus package should be adopted.

He said if this proposal was adopted in the summit, Pakistan would also get much relief.