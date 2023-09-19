Open Menu

PM To Highlight Pakistan's Core Issues In His Address To UNGA On Sept 22: Munir Akram

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

PM to highlight Pakistan's core issues in his address to UNGA on Sept 22: Munir Akram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to UN Munir Akram on Monday said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar would highlight the country's core issues including Kashmir, Islamophobia and the economic situation in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 22.

Talking to ptv, the ambassador said the prime minister would also talk to the US-Pakistani businessmen to bring investment into the country.

During the week, the ambassador informed that Pakistan would also actively participate in the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, Climate Ambition Summit and three other separate summits on health as the country had a lot of interests relating to these sectors.

He said the world was passing through a critical time when the tensions among the big powers were increasing besides the developed countries were also facing deep economic challenges due to COVID, wars and climate change.

Pakistan's immediate issue, he said was the revival and stabilizing of its economy and to bring foreign investment to boost its economic growth.

In the climate action ambition summit, the ambassador pointed out that Pakistan would stress the developed world to help countries like Pakistan which had minimum contribution in the emission expansion but were mostly affected by climate change. He said Pakistan would demand more financing and to adapt itself to climate change.

He said Pakistan would also stress to materialize the commitments and pledges made in the climate conference for Pakistan held in Geneva last year.

The pledges made during Pakistan's climate conference were over $10 billion, he said adding that out of the total pledges, half were being materialized as some projects of reconstruction in Pakistan were being financed according to the pledges.

Further, he said there were 60 countries including Pakistan in the world which were falling into debt crisis. To help those countries, they informed that the UN Secretary-General had a proposal that a $500 billion worth of stimulus package should be adopted.

He said if this proposal was adopted in the summit, Pakistan would also get much relief.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister World United Nations Geneva September Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

2 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

2 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

3 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

3 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

3 hours ago
FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

3 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

3 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

3 hours ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

3 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Compreh ..

UAE, Serbia launch negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Ag ..

4 hours ago
 Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

Drug paddlers arrested in Mirpurkhas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan