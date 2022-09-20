PM to hold bilateral meeting with Spanish President today: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would hold bilateral meeting with Spanish President Pedro Sánchez at sidelines of UN General Assembly 20220 session today.

Using her twitter handle, she said that both sides would explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, climate change and mutual national interests.