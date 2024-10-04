PM To Host All Parties Conference On Palestine Issue On Oct 7
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 09:33 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said an All Parties Conference (APC) would be held on October 7 to take a unified stance on Palestine issue
The nationwide Day of Solidarity would also be observed on the day in order to show solidarity with the innocent Palestinian men, women and children facing the worst Israeli brutalities.
The prime minister took the decision to the effect during his meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation led by its Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman at the Prime Minister House.
It was also decided in the meeting that on October 7, public gatherings and seminars would be held across the country to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest against the ongoing Israeli aggression.
A committee comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Nayyar Bukhari was formed for organizing the All Parties Conference, and supervise events marking the Day of Solidarity.
President Asif Ali Zardari will also attend the All Parties Conference.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended his full support for observing the Day of Solidarity, condemning the ongoing oppression of innocent Muslims in Palestine and Gaza.
The participants of the meeting resolved to raise their voice against the Israeli aggression and worst brutalities against the innocent people in Gaza and Palestine, and show solidarity with them.
They praised the Jamaat-e-Islami for taking an initiative to express solidarity with the innocent Palestinians and highlight Israeli aggression in Gaza and Palestine.
The JI Ameer also lauded the prime minister's speech at the United Nations General Assembly for raising the issue of ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians, and commended the walkout by the Pakistani delegation, led by the prime minister, at the start of the Israeli prime minister's speech.
