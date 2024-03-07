Open Menu

PM To Host Dinner In Honor Of PML-N Leaders, Allied Parties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:43 AM

The dinner will be hosted at the prime minister office in Islamabad where the political discourse and strategy will also be discussed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to host a dinner tonight in honor of leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties.

The dinner would be hosted at the prime minister office in Islamabad.

Among the attendees will be leaders from the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Muttahid Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). Additionally, invitations have been extended to leaders from the BAP and Muslim League (Zia).

The sources said that discussions concerning future political strategies and discourse will be on the agenda for the evening. All members will be entrusted with considerations regarding the upcoming presidential elections, as stated by the sources.

Furthermore, the sources revealed that final consultations with party leaders regarding the formation of the Federal cabinet are scheduled to take place during the dinner.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif intends to warmly welcome members of the parties involved in the government alliance.

