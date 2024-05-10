- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana Mashhood
PM To Host Hockey Team For Brilliant Performance In Azlan Shah Tournament; Rana Mashhood
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday announced that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will host the National Hockey Team for their excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament on their return back to the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday announced that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will host the National Hockey Team for their excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament on their return back to the country.
Congratulating the hockey team on the video link for succeeding in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years, he said that Pakistan's qualification for the final of a major event after a long time was a demonstration of the selection on merit due to the devotion of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with sports.
“Best of luck to our hockey team for tomorrow’s match ! May you play with determination, skill, and unwavering fighting”.
Appreciating the brilliant performance of hockey players, Mashhood said that the entire nation was eying tomorrow's final match and praying for you.
He said a warm welcome would be given to you at the airport on return.
Recent Stories
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua
ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country
SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani
Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial
Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation
Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar
Teenager drowns in canal
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..
RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage retailers to register for ‘Taji ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua1 minute ago
-
FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector3 minutes ago
-
Teenager drowns in canal17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saudi Arabia17 minutes ago
-
RTO teams visit city, cantt areas to encourage retailers to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme17 minutes ago
-
Azeri minister calls on PM Shehbaz22 minutes ago
-
Commandant Frontier Constabulary calls on Governor KP17 minutes ago
-
LHC denies bail to accused who attacked and injured policemen17 minutes ago
-
CPO awards cash prizes, certificates to cops for smashing five gangs of criminals1 minute ago
-
Atta Tarar eulogizes hockey team players as ‘national heroes'1 minute ago
-
Hamdard Foundation organises Naunehal Assembly1 minute ago
-
105 power pilferers netted in South Punjab1 minute ago