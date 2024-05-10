Open Menu

PM To Host Hockey Team For Brilliant Performance In Azlan Shah Tournament; Rana Mashhood

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth’s Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday announced that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will host the National Hockey Team for their excellent performance in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament on their return back to the country

Congratulating the hockey team on the video link for succeeding in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup after 13 years, he said that Pakistan's qualification for the final of a major event after a long time was a demonstration of the selection on merit due to the devotion of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with sports.

“Best of luck to our hockey team for tomorrow’s match ! May you play with determination, skill, and unwavering fighting”.

Appreciating the brilliant performance of hockey players, Mashhood said that the entire nation was eying tomorrow's final match and praying for you.

He said a warm welcome would be given to you at the airport on return.

