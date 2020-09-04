ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Friday reaffirmed his government's resolve that PM Imran Khan and Pakistan Army with their joint efforts would take all practical measures for the resolution of the Karachiites' hardships and would extend every possible support to Sindh government.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Javed said that except for 18th amendment whatever support the Sindh government would demand, the Center would provide on emergency basis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving in Karachi today (Friday) and he will share his plan with all stakeholders for the betterment of Karachi. The current visit of PM is very important as he is going to announce package plans for rain-hit city of Karachi.

He said Imran Khan is aware of the challenges that Karachi's residents have been facing for years and he will play his role to solve Karachi's problems and its progress on priority basis.

He said PM Imran Khan would take all practical measures for the implementation of Karachi's transformation plan, which is need of the hour, adding, PM will personally monitor the situation.

He said Federal government has been extended helping hands generously to change the people's life and provide facilities in the city at par with other developed cities.

Replying to a question, he said the Sindh government had been using the Sindh ethnic card to hide bad governance and corruption in the province adding he said instead of resolving the residents' issues, the PPP leaders had been busy criticising the federal government.

In reply to another question, he said the government was ready to talk to the opposition, but no compromise would be made on the issue of accountability.

He alleged that the opposition was only interested in putting "a lock at the gate of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)".

He reiterated that the opposition parties would not be spared from accountability no matter how big crowds they pulled in by getting united against the government.

He said national institutions had been damaged in the past for personal gains while public money was transferred to personal accounts.

He hoped that nation would never support the corrupt rulers and they will be questioned for their performances.

Highlighting the urgency of legislation for getting Pakistan out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Faisal Javed also urged the opposition parties to extend cooperation by keeping the national interests on priority ahead of the personal ones.