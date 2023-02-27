UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar Power Transmission Project This Week

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:47 AM

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

The Chief Secretary says after unveiling of the project by the Prime Minister, electricity supply to Gwadar from Iran will be formally started.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the 100 MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project during his visit to Balochistan this week.

This was stated by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli while addressing a meeting to review the ongoing uplift projects in Gwadar.

The Chief Secretary said after unveiling of the project by the Prime Minister, electricity supply to Gwadar from Iran will be formally started.

He said during his visit, the Prime Minister will also open the project of first cross-stuffing facility at Gwadar port and distribute boat engine checks among deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

