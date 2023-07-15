PM to inaugurate 1244 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday will inaugurate the 1244MW Bahadur Haveli Shah power plant in Jhang district.

During his visit, the prime minister would be briefed by the relevant authorities about the power plant.

He will also address the ceremony, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Haveli Bahadur Shah plant would provide power to 2.5 million houses with the generation of 10 billion units annually.

With the use of the latest technology and fuel efficiency, it would save Rs25 billion annually in the cost of fuel.