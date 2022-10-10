PM to inaugurate 2nd phase of Thar Coal Mines project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Thar today, where he will inaugurate the second phase of Thar Coal Mines project.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the Thar coal project.

PM Sharif will visit the control room of Thar Energy Limited besides addressing the inauguration ceremony of Phase II of Thar Coal Mines.

He will also meet the women dumper truck drivers working on the Thar coal project.