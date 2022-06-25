UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate CPR Initiative To Save Lives: Salman Sufi

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 08:06 PM

PM to inaugurate CPR initiative to save lives: Salman Sufi

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday said that the logo of "PM Life Savers Team" under the National Initiative for CPR training had been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday said that the logo of "PM Life Savers Team" under the National Initiative for CPR training had been issued.

In a statement, he said CPR training programme would be started across the country to train people to provide emergency resuscitation and save lives.

A citizen can become member of life saver team of the prime minister by registering himself with the local health department, 1122 emergency service or a designated hospital.

The person after getting training will pledge to train ten people in his neighbourhood.

The person who will train maximum number of citizens will be given a commendation certificate by the prime minister, Sufi added.

He said the aim of the campaign under the PM, CPR initiative was to make citizens capable of saving precious lives. The prime minister will soon inaugurate this training initiative.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

AJK government presents Rs.163. 7 billion Budget

AJK government presents Rs.163. 7 billion Budget

1 minute ago
 Iran nuclear talks to resume in days: EU's Borrell ..

Iran nuclear talks to resume in days: EU's Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its ter ..

Spain says deadly migrant rush 'attack' on its territory

2 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on 'Extreme Reporting' begins

Two-day conference on 'Extreme Reporting' begins

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive inaugurated by Commissioner, more ..

Anti-polio drive inaugurated by Commissioner, more than 0.5 mln children to be v ..

6 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for holding LG elections in ..

Arrangements finalized for holding LG elections in Shaheed Benazirabad district

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.