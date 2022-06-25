PM to inaugurate CPR initiative to save lives: Salman Sufi

Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday said that the logo of "PM Life Savers Team" under the National Initiative for CPR training had been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday said that the logo of "PM Life Savers Team" under the National Initiative for CPR training had been issued.

In a statement, he said CPR training programme would be started across the country to train people to provide emergency resuscitation and save lives.

A citizen can become member of life saver team of the prime minister by registering himself with the local health department, 1122 emergency service or a designated hospital.

The person after getting training will pledge to train ten people in his neighbourhood.

The person who will train maximum number of citizens will be given a commendation certificate by the prime minister, Sufi added.

He said the aim of the campaign under the PM, CPR initiative was to make citizens capable of saving precious lives. The prime minister will soon inaugurate this training initiative.