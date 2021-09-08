UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate Digitization Of Land Record Project: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:53 PM

PM to inaugurate digitization of land record project: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate a revolutionary project named 'digitization of land record'

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate a revolutionary project named 'digitization of land record'.

In a statement, he said the project would bring revolution in matters related to land and properties of the country which would prevent the forging of fake documents for a plot and land by taking bribe.

He said neither individual nor mafia would now be able to illegally occupy government or private land. The project would help retrieve government's encroached land worth billion of rupees, he added.

Gill said the project would also help resolve long standing land issue and bring transparency. He said government's land worth Rs 300 billion has already been retrieved.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Billion

Recent Stories

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

11 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

23 minutes ago
 Kurram Tangi dam to irrigate over 84,000 acres lan ..

Kurram Tangi dam to irrigate over 84,000 acres land

3 minutes ago
 25 more die of corona in KP

25 more die of corona in KP

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's hockey will revive its lost glory: ADC

Pakistan's hockey will revive its lost glory: ADC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.