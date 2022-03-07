UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2022 | 10:43 AM

PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program today

Monthly 30 per cent subsidy will be provided to 20 million families on daily use items under the Prime Minister’s vision of poverty alleviation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program in in Islamabad today [Monday].

Under the Prime Minister's vision of poverty alleviation, thirty percent monthly subsidy will be provided to twenty million families on daily use items.

The targeted subsidy programme will effectively lower the price of essential commodities like wheat flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses.

Under the programme, 106 billion rupees will be spent on provision of subsidies to 20 million eligible families.

The Kafaalat Cash Assistance Program worth 71 billion rupees will also be started under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme.

Earlier today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the announcement of tabling a bill for creation of South Punjab is a step toward fulfilment of PTI's promise with people of the area.

He was talking in Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel. Fawad Chaudhary said this would be landmark legislation and led to open new doors of development and improved administration in Punjab.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan feels the pain of poor men and has initiated several commendable steps for provision of relief to them.

He said poor and middle class segments of the country are focus of the government's economic policy.

Chaudhry Fawad said the opposition does not have the required strength for no-confidence motion and the government would complete its mandated tenure without any hurdle.

