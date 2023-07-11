Open Menu

PM To Inaugurate Fata University Phase-I, Distributes Laptops

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would inaugurate Fata University Phase-1 and distribute laptops among talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his scheduled visit to Peshawar on Tuesday.

Fata University was the first university of merged areas that would provide quality education to the talented youth of these districts as per international standards, said a statement of the PM Office media wing here.

The foundation of Fata University constructed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion was laid during the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Prime Minister would also distribute laptops under the Prime Minister Youth Program among talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would address a function.

