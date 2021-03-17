PM to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue today

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan is inaugurating the first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue today, aimed at unveiling Pakistan's new strategic direction.

The two-day conference is being organized by the National Security Division in collaboration with its Advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

The new strategic direction unveiled at the conference will be based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.

At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division.

The advisory portal will be a dedicated and integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be the guest of honour on the second day of the conference.