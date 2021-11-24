PM to inaugurate four welfare projects for youth today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate four new projects for the welfare of the youth at Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad today (Wednesday) being held under the aegis of Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program.

The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth sports League.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, describing the FBR’s track and trace system as a big step forward, said that the use of technology in tax collection system will enhance revenue collection and check tax pilferage.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the first-ever Track and Trace System introduced by the Federal board of Revenue, in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister hoped that with the automation in FBR and reduction in contact between the taxpayers and collectors, Pakistan will achieve the revenue collection of eight thousand billion rupees per annum.

He said the country’s economic survival and security depends on enhanced revenue collection.

Congratulating FBR for the record revenue collection so far, Imran Khan hoped that the country would realize the tax collection target of six thousand billion rupees.