PM To Inaugurate Gwadar Free Zone, Ink Accords Today

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Centre and Agricultural Industrial Park, during his visit to the port city today (Monday).

The prime minister will open three factories in Gwadar under the vision to boost economic activity.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the progress of the South Balochistan Development Package in line with the government's vision of focusing on Balochistan.

On the occasion, agreements will be signed on the solarisation and desalination plant to solve the problems of Gwadar related to water and electricity.

The prime minister will address the diplomats, foreign investors and the Chinese workers.

He will also address a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders.

