PM To Inaugurate Hasan Abdal Railways Station Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:41 AM

PM to inaugurate Hasan Abdal Railways Station today

The Prime Minister will visit  Swat where he will inaugurate new block of Saidu Sharif hospital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Hassan Abdal Railway Station on Friday (today).

The Prime Minister will visit Swat where he will inaugurate new block of Saidu Sharif hospital. He will also attend a ceremony in connection with distribution of Sehat Sahulat Cards and address the gathering there.

(More to come)

More Stories From Pakistan

