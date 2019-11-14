UrduPoint.com
PM To Inaugurate Hazara Motorway On November 18: MNA Ali Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) Earlier scheduled for November 15, the inauguration of the Hazara Motorway section from Shah Maqsood to Mansehra would now be held on November 18 by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology MNA Ali Khan and Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam confirmed the change of date and said due to engagements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and poor weather conditions in the area, the inauguration of Hazara Motorway Shah Maqsood to Mansehra section would now take place on November 18.

Hazara Motorway section from Burhan to Shah Maqsood is already completed and was inaugurated on December 27, 2017.

About 118.32 kilometers long Havelian to Thakot section was further distributed in three sections where 55 kilometer section from Havelian to Shankiari comprising 15-kilometer and 40 kilometers expressway which would be inaugurated by the PM Imran Khan on the November 18, 2019.

The remaining section of Hazara Motorway from Mansehra to Thakot would likely to be completed by end of February 2020. Hazara Motorway starts from Burhan, passes through Haripur, Hevlian, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot. The motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.

