PM To Inaugurate Important Projects In KP

Mon 28th September 2020

PM to inaugurate important projects in KP

PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Nahakki Tunnel and Sheikh Zaid Road and will address the notables.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to inaugurate a number of important projects.

In Mohmand District, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Nahakki Tunnel and Sheikh Zaid Road. He will also address the notables there.

Later, the Prime Minister will visit Bajaur District and perform the groundbreaking of Timargarh-Khar-Mamad Gat road and will also address the notables.

These projects will provide better means of transportation, trade and job opportunities to the people of Mohmand and Bajaur. These will improve the connectivity of tribal districts with rest of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial capital Peshawar.

The Prime Minister will also visit Peshawar and inaugurate the Surgical and Allied Services Block of Lady Reading Hospital.

