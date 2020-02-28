PM to inaugurate Jalozai housing scheme in April: Amjad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Friday said 80 percent work on Jalozai Housing Scheme has been completed and by April this year the possessions of the plots would be handed over to allotees during an inaugural ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Friday said 80 percent work on Jalozai Housing Scheme has been completed and by April this year the possessions of the plots would be handed over to allotees during an inaugural ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairing a meeting on development work and setting up of grid station in Jalozai Housing scheme here at PESCO office, he said that stretched over 10,000 kanal of land, Jalozai Housing scheme would be first housing project under New Pakistan Housing Scheme where low income group would be given housing units at subsidized rates.

He said that 2,000 Kanal of additional land would also be included in the housing scheme to accommodate maximum people in the society.

On the occasion he directed Chief Executive PESCO to expedite work on installation of grid station for the society and assured uninterrupted release of funds in this regard.

The minister was briefed about the pace of work on grid station and told that 200 feet long transmission line has been laid to connect the society with the grid station. PESCO official said that land has been acquired for the grid station and technical feasibility study would be completed soon.

Chief Executive PESCO assured the minister that work on transmission lines would soon be started.