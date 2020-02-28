UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Inaugurate Jalozai Housing Scheme In April: Amjad Ali

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:19 PM

PM to inaugurate Jalozai housing scheme in April: Amjad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Friday said 80 percent work on Jalozai Housing Scheme has been completed and by April this year the possessions of the plots would be handed over to allotees during an inaugural ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Friday said 80 percent work on Jalozai Housing Scheme has been completed and by April this year the possessions of the plots would be handed over to allotees during an inaugural ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairing a meeting on development work and setting up of grid station in Jalozai Housing scheme here at PESCO office, he said that stretched over 10,000 kanal of land, Jalozai Housing scheme would be first housing project under New Pakistan Housing Scheme where low income group would be given housing units at subsidized rates.

He said that 2,000 Kanal of additional land would also be included in the housing scheme to accommodate maximum people in the society.

On the occasion he directed Chief Executive PESCO to expedite work on installation of grid station for the society and assured uninterrupted release of funds in this regard.

The minister was briefed about the pace of work on grid station and told that 200 feet long transmission line has been laid to connect the society with the grid station. PESCO official said that land has been acquired for the grid station and technical feasibility study would be completed soon.

Chief Executive PESCO assured the minister that work on transmission lines would soon be started.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali April Pace (Pakistan) Limited PESCO Housing

Recent Stories

Proud moment for nation to beat India in Kabaddi W ..

3 minutes ago

Fish worth $253.145 mln, meat 185.087 mln exported ..

8 seconds ago

OAS Secretary General Candidate Calls for New Mech ..

10 seconds ago

Rain,wind thunderstorm likely in Capital during ne ..

11 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

12 seconds ago

Punjab advisor wants sugarcane growers' dues clear ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.