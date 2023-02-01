UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate K3 Nuclear Power Plant In Karachi On Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he would inaugurate K3 nuclear plant, built in cooperation with China in Karachi, on Thursday.

The prime minister said this in the meeting here with a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation which called on him.

After operationalisation of the K3 power plant, the generation of nuclear power in Karachi would reach 2200 megawatts, a PM Office statement said.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said China was a close friend of Pakistan, which always stood by it through thick and thin.

He said the Pak-China strategic partnership was exemplary and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen that relationship.

The prime minister said the investment worth billions of Dollars under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was manifestation of the love of Chinese government and the people for Pakistan.

He said CPEC had helped Pakistan overcome the electricity shortfall for which he as well as the whole Pakistani nation was thankful to China.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Chairman of China Atomic Energy Authority Liu Jing, Charge d'Affaires Pang Chunxue and senior Chinese officials.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal and Engineer Khurram Dastgir, and Special Assistants to PM Tariq Fatemi and Tariq Bajwa, and relevant officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the Chinese investment in the nuclear energy sector of Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation thanked the prime minister for his keen interest to ensure completion of the power project.

