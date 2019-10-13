PM to inaugurate Kamyab Jawan Program on October 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program's (PMYAP) "Kamyab Jawan Program" on Thursday, October 17 for the welfare of youth across the country youth.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar briefed the Prime Minister (PM) about the program being planned for the socio-economic development of youth to enable them to play their productive role in the progress of the country.

Under the program, a vast array of projects and initiatives would be taken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for country's youth, said, a press release issued here.

It was briefed in a meeting that with consideration of PM all preparations have been finalized to launch the program on October 17.

Major chunk of the population consists of youth so it was government's priority to make them economically strong for welfare and development of the country, it added.

