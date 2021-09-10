PM to inaugurate KCR next week : Khusro Bakhtiar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to inaugurate Karachi Circular Railways project next week.

At a press conference here at the Governor House, in presence of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the Federal Minister assured that KCR project under Federal Government would be completed before PTI government completes its tenure.

Prime Minister was taking personal interest in development projects in Karachi including KCR and K-4 water supply scheme.