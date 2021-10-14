PM to inaugurate Lai Expressway & Ring Road projects on Dec 25

UrduPoint.com

Thu 14th October 2021

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road Projects on December 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road Projects on December 25.

Chairing a meeting at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to resolve all the issues and remove the obstacles if any while finalizing design and implementation plan of Nullah Lai Expressway project.

He said that the development work should be implemented on fast track and instructed the officers to work hard so that the long-awaited projects could be kicked off.

He also directed the officers to share business plans so that the mega project could be kicked off.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency, MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Chief Engineer RDA, Director MP&TE RDA, Director LD&EM RDA, Military Estate Office, ISECO, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi representatives and other officers concerned.

