PM To Inaugurate Largest Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the largest sports programme in the country's history "Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive" here on Monday.

For the first time in the country's history Kamyab Jawan Programme and Higher education Commission will collaborate for four new programmes worth four billion rupees to engage youth in extra curriculum and sports activities.

Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive will be one of the mega projects.

In the first phase, the project will provide an opportunity to the talented youth of Pakistan to prepare themselves for displaying their skills at the international level in 12 sports including hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing and athletics.

Youth including girls in the age group of 11 to 25 years will participate in the sports competitions.

The sports competitions will be held all across the country including all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one million youth will go through a process of selection.

The successful young sportsmen will be given professional training of international standard.

