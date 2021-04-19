UrduPoint.com
PM To Inaugurate Margalla Avenue Project Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:22 AM

PM to inaugurate Margalla Avenue project today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform ground-breaking of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Margalla Avenue on Monday.

Senator Faisal Javed in a tweet said Margalla Avenue will link M-1 to Murree road and under the first phase it will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue as well.

Faisal Javed said the project was part of Master Plan of Islamabad prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet.

He said Capital Development Authority is initiating work on this project.

In another tweet, Faisal Javed said: "Margalla Avenue is part of Islamabad’s master plan prepared in 1960 but it could not be constructed yet. CDA is going to execute this project on its own. Once a bankrupt organization CDA has now become financially vibrant under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,".

(Details to Follow)

