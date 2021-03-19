PM to inaugurate new labor colonies in Taxila, Peshawar soon: Zulfikar Bukhari

Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari Friday announced that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate labour colonies in Taxila and Peshawar soon under Naya Pakistan housing program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari Friday announced that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate labour colonies in Taxila and Peshawar soon under Naya Pakistan housing program.

Talking to a private news channel , he said the provision of basic facilities, including the housing facility to the people particularly the poor ones was responsibility of the state, adding, for the first time, workers and laborers were being provided with their own roof on mortgage basis.

The prime minister's low-cost housing scheme projects was receiving an overwhelming response from the masses as the government aimed to provide affordable shelters to the homeless people of the country.

The premier, yesterday, inaugurated a historic Labour Colony Phase-I and Phase-II project in Islamabad, he said, adding, PM will further inaugurate new labour colonies in Taxila and Peshawar which hopefully will be started next month.

He said within next 18 months almost 4000 to 8000 low cost houses would be constructed in Islamabad city, adding, salaried persons will get relief for constructing their own houses under the housing schemes launched by the Federal government.

"We are ready for implementation of PM vision in the targeted period which is subjected to provision of timely funds for construction of these houses", he added.

He said Prime Minister Khan was giving special attention to the uplift of the construction sector as this had the potential to revive the national economy as well as realize the dream of the disadvantaged segments of society to own their houses.

He said government has speed up all construction related development projects not only in Islamabad but all other cities to facilitate low income people.

Zulfi said special focus of the prime minister's policies are the middle class and poor segments of society.

Replying a query about Sindh housing project, he regretted that Sindh government is not cooperating with federal government and because of their non serious attitude the Sindhi citizens are still deprived with their basic rights.