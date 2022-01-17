PM to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur today

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Digital City Haripur is a flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, scattered over 86 kanals land, to provide all facilities to IT industry at one place.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur today.

It will benefit allied industries like electronics, software houses, mobile phone industry, technology incubators and computer industry in the province.

Pakistan Digital City Haripur, aims to serve as state of the art facility to enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within the country and abroad.