Open Menu

PM To Inaugurate Phase-I Of FATA University In Peshawar Today: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PM to inaugurate Phase-I of FATA University in Peshawar today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Peshawar today.

In a tweet, she said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase-I of FATA University in Peshawar.

FATA University was the first university in the merged districts which will provide higher education of international standards to the talented youth of the erstwhile FATA, she added.

The foundation of this university, built at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion was laid in the previous government of the Muslim League-N, she said.

The minister said that the Prime Minister will also distribute laptops among the talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Prime Minister Youth Programme in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

11 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

12 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

12 hours ago
Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

12 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

12 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

12 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan