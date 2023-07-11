PM to inaugurate Phase-I of FATA University in Peshawar today: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Peshawar today.

In a tweet, she said that the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase-I of FATA University in Peshawar.

FATA University was the first university in the merged districts which will provide higher education of international standards to the talented youth of the erstwhile FATA, she added.

The foundation of this university, built at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion was laid in the previous government of the Muslim League-N, she said.

The minister said that the Prime Minister will also distribute laptops among the talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Prime Minister Youth Programme in Peshawar.