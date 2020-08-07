UrduPoint.com
PM To Inaugurate Ravi Development Authority Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ravi Development Authority on Friday (today).

The Prime Minister who is on day-long visit of Lahore will also address on the occasion. Earlier, Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore.

The PM will chair meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development and on education reforms in Punjab.

He will also address provincial civil servants, including secretaries, commissioners and police officers through video link.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Shafqat Mahmood and Hammad Azhar, Adviser Shahzad Akbar and Chairman Naya Pakistani Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (retired) Anwar Ali Hyder.

