PM to inaugurate regular distribution of health cards from Lahore: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate regular distribution of health cards from Lahore today.

Following the successful launch of health cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, every family in Punjab will now have the facility of free treatment up to Rs.

1 million per annum, he said.

He said that through health cards, timely treatment of family members in a good hospital will be possible with the best doctors.