PM To Inaugurate Roshan Digital Account For Overseas Pakistanis Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:37 AM

PM to inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis today

PM Office says it will be a major initiative by State Bank of Pakistan together with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis today [Thursday].

In a press release, PM Office Media Wing said it would be a major initiative by State Bank of Pakistan together with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

It said, for the first time in country’s history, NRPs will be able to remotely open an account through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch, embassy or consulate.

The customer can choose either a foreign Currency or rupee dominated account, or both. Funds in these accounts will be fully repatriable, without the need for any regulatory approval.

