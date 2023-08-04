Open Menu

PM To Inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" Brand, "e-Portal" Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

The brand and portal will help portray Pakistan's diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists' interest in this sector in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand and "e-Portal" in Islamabad on Friday to promote tourism in Pakistan.

The brand and portal will help portray Pakistan's diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists' interest in this sector in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the next government would have to undertake major reforms to achieve economic independence and lessen the burden on the common man.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by him for leadership of parties, in Islamabad, he said the coalition government during the last 15months faced unprecedented challenges including economic difficulties, cumbersome talks with International Monetary Fund, disastrous floods, inflation and political chaos.

He said the government of Imran Niazi damaged foreign relations with its irresponsible attitude towards friendly countries including China and levelled false accusations of corruption in the projects.

He said his government restored relations with China which in the past had invested more than 25 billion Dollars in infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

He thanked the coalition leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others for their guidance and support and for reposing confidence in him in the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister China Man Independence Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

12 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

12 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

12 hours ago
Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

12 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

12 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

12 hours ago
 Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

12 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

12 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan