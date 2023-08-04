PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The brand and portal will help portray Pakistan's diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists' interest in this sector in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand and "e-Portal" in Islamabad on Friday to promote tourism in Pakistan.

The brand and portal will help portray Pakistan's diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists' interest in this sector in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the next government would have to undertake major reforms to achieve economic independence and lessen the burden on the common man.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by him for leadership of parties, in Islamabad, he said the coalition government during the last 15months faced unprecedented challenges including economic difficulties, cumbersome talks with International Monetary Fund, disastrous floods, inflation and political chaos.

He said the government of Imran Niazi damaged foreign relations with its irresponsible attitude towards friendly countries including China and levelled false accusations of corruption in the projects.

He said his government restored relations with China which in the past had invested more than 25 billion Dollars in infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

He thanked the coalition leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others for their guidance and support and for reposing confidence in him in the National Assembly.