PM to inaugurate seven housing projects today

The govt sources say that 20,000 housing units would be constructed under seven projects at the cost of Rs 100 in Islamabad, adding that six projects were for the government employees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of seven housing projects, envisaging construction of 20,000 housing units at the cost of 100 billion rupees in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan said here on Wednesday.

The National Broadcaster said that six projects were pertaining to Federal government employees housing authority whereas one would be executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

Under the Prime Minister’s vision, these projects would not only provide residential facilities to those people who do not own any but also boost the construction sector in the country and will create job opportunities.

On March 9, 2020, The PM distributed Kafalat Cards in Mohmand agency to deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme. He also inaugurated sports gala in Ghalanai.

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, cash stipends of 2000 rupees per month would be given to the most deserving and poorest women.