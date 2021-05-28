UrduPoint.com
PM To Inaugurate Special Economic Zone Under CPEC In Naushehra Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:46 AM

PM to inaugurate Special Economic Zone under CPEC in Naushehra today

The Officials say more than 1000 acres of land has been acquired for the construction of Special Economic Zone which will boost trade and economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naushehra today (Friday )to perform ground-breaking of Rashkai Special Economic Zone being developed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The project will create about three hundred thousand direct and indirect job opportunities for the people.

The project will create about three hundred thousand direct and indirect job opportunities for the people.

Different industries including textile, Information Technology, energy and industrial units of food processing sector will be set up in Rashakai Economic Zone.

