PM To Inaugurate Tigar Force Portal On Saturday, Says Usman Dar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, says Usman Dar

Advisor to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar says the purpose of this portal is to provide opportunity to the youth to play its role in price control of essential items and improving governance.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 20202) Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Tiger Force portal on upcoming Saturday, Advisor to PM on Youths Usman Dar on Tuesday.

Usman Dar said the test run of the portal had already begun and so far 1, 72,000 volunteers from across Pakistan have been registered with the platform. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Usman Dar said that the Tiger Force has played a tremendous role in government's efforts to prevent spread of Coronavirus and it is unfortunate that opposition is unnecessarily criticizing the TF.

