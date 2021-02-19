UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Inaugurate Tree Plantation Drive In Mianwali, Ghazi Barotha Today

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

PM to inaugurate tree plantation drive in Mianwali, Ghazi Barotha today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate tree plantation drive in Mianwali and Ghazi Barotha today under his initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

On the occasion, he will also address the events, a PM Office press release said.

Moreover, the prime minister will also inaugurate a cricket ground for the youngsters in Ghazi Barotha to promote sports activities in the area.

Related Topics

Cricket Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Sports Mianwali Ghazi Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 19, 2021 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

9 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

10 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

10 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.