PM to inaugurate tree plantation drive in Mianwali, Ghazi Barotha today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate tree plantation drive in Mianwali and Ghazi Barotha today under his initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

On the occasion, he will also address the events, a PM Office press release said.

Moreover, the prime minister will also inaugurate a cricket ground for the youngsters in Ghazi Barotha to promote sports activities in the area.