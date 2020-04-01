UrduPoint.com
PM To Inaugurate Up-gradation Project Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi today.

The Prime Minister will visit different sections of the hospital and review the facilities there.

Upgradation and renovation of the hospital is an important step of present government in order to provide better healthcare services to the residents of Rawalpindi and adjacent areas.

