PM to inaugurate up-gradation project Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan will visit different sections of the hospital and will review the facilities there.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi today.

Upgradation and renovation of the hospital is an important step of present government in order to provide better healthcare services to the residents of Rawalpindi and adjacent areas.