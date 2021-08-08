ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will inaugurate the world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore as part of monsoon drive under the 10 billion Tree Tsunami project.

The Miyawaki forest has been developed over 100 kanals with a total of 165,000 plants which will grow ten times quicker than a normal forest owing to the unique Miyawaki technique.

It uses specialized land preparation as well as indigenous varieties with varying growth rates to produce fast growing urban forests.

Another 53 Miyawaki forests are being grown at different parts of Lahore to create sinks for carbon as well as for better pollution abatement in the city.

All have been geo-tagged for monitoring of their growth and development.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to grow back the lungs of Lahore and revive it as the city of gardens that it once was," PM office media wing said in a press release.

About 500 million trees are being planted across the country under the ongoing Monsoon plantation drive which is the largest ever such drive in Pakistan.