ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with people via telephone calls tomorrow ( Sunday, April 4) live telecast from 11:30 am-1pm. Shibli Faraz made the announcement in a tweet.