PM to join AJK legislative assembly’s special session on situation post Indian SC’s verdict on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will attend the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) legislative assembly to discuss the situation after the verdict of the Indian Supreme Court on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was decided in PM Kakar’s meeting with the prime minister of AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq held here at the PM House.

PM Kakar said Pakistan rejected the decision of India’s top court to uphold the Indian government’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

He said the J&K dispute, which was pending for the last seven decades, could only be settled in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said India had no right to go against international laws and take one-sided actions in the garb of the court decisions.

He pointed out that India on August 5, 2019, illegally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at changing the demographics of the valley.

The prime minister vowed to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir in line with their inalienable right to self-determination.