Open Menu

PM To Join AJK Legislative Assembly’s Special Session On Situation Post Indian SC’s Verdict On IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PM to join AJK legislative assembly’s special session on situation post Indian SC’s verdict on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will attend the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) legislative assembly to discuss the situation after the verdict of the Indian Supreme Court on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was decided in PM Kakar’s meeting with the prime minister of AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq held here at the PM House.

PM Kakar said Pakistan rejected the decision of India’s top court to uphold the Indian government’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

He said the J&K dispute, which was pending for the last seven decades, could only be settled in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said India had no right to go against international laws and take one-sided actions in the garb of the court decisions.

He pointed out that India on August 5, 2019, illegally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at changing the demographics of the valley.

The prime minister vowed to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir in line with their inalienable right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister Supreme Court United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Moral Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

3 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

4 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

17 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan