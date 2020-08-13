UrduPoint.com
PM To Kick Start PTI's Flagship Peshawar BRT Project Today

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

PM to kick start PTI's flagship Peshawar BRT project today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government - today (Thursday) targeted to serve 340,000 passengers a day.

Costing Rs 70 billion, the BRT project would provide safe, comfortable and affordable traveling experience to labourers, daily-wagers, students and employees.

The passengers will pay Rs 50 for a 45-minute journey between Hayatabad and Chamkani contrary to Rs 70 being charged by private transporters.

The BRT consists of a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of total 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

220 buses have already arrived in the city and were ready for formal operations. Initially, 92 buses of 18 meters length will run on the main corridor and 128 small buses on seven feeder routes. The buses will ply from 0600 hours to 2200 hours without any break.

