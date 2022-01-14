PM to launch country’s first ever National Security Policy today

(@FahadShabbir)

The policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the country's first ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, today (Friday).

The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released.

The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.

