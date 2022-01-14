UrduPoint.com

PM To Launch Country’s First Ever National Security Policy Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:59 AM

PM to launch country’s first ever National Security Policy today

The policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan is launching the country's first ever National Security Policy 2022-2026, today (Friday).

The policy articulates a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core and seeking a secure and economically resilient Pakistan.

The original version of the policy will remain classified, but a public version of the document will be released.

The main themes of the National Security Policy are national cohesion, securing an economic future, defence and territorial integrity, internal security, foreign policy in a changing world and human security.

Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is sincerely working for public interest.

Talking to private news channel, he said the majority people are behind the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make progress in every sector of this country.

He said, we have passed the finance bill without facing any trouble from the opposition benches.

He said that opposition party leaders have no interest with public welfare projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Technology Progress From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says PTI govt imposed mini-budget o ..

Shehbaz Sharif says PTI govt imposed mini-budget on already suffering public

15 minutes ago
 North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Eastward ..

North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Eastward - South Korean Military

7 minutes ago
 Missile Presumably Fired by N.Korea Fell Outside J ..

Missile Presumably Fired by N.Korea Fell Outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone ..

8 minutes ago
 Australian Immigration Minister Revokes Djokovic's ..

Australian Immigration Minister Revokes Djokovic's Visa for 2nd Time

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports seven deaths due to COVID-19 in l ..

Pakistan reports seven deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says British Submarines Were N ..

UK Defense Ministry Says British Submarines Were Not in Russia's Kursk Disaster ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.