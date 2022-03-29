PM to launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday: Rasheed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch E-Passport facility on Wednesday.

Electronic chip would be used in the new biometric passport, he said in a statement issued here.

He said 29 latest new security features have been added to the E-passport. It would be the biggest up-gradation of Pakistani travel document since 2004, he added.

The minister said the E-Passport holder would take benefit of E-gate facility at all airports around the world. Initially, E-passport facility would be available for diplomatic and government officials, he added.