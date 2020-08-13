UrduPoint.com
PM To Launch Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa Programme Today: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa programme today(Thursday).

In a tweet he said that 40% of children in Pakistan suffer from stunting due to malnutrition which deprives them of their natural height and ability.

Under this programme, Murad Saeed said that for provision of satisfactory food for deserving pregnant women and children below 2 years of age, quarterly stipend for children would be given.

More Stories From Pakistan

