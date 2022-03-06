UrduPoint.com

PM To Launch 'Ehsaas Rashan Riayat' Scheme On Monday: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

PM to launch 'Ehsaas Rashan Riayat' scheme on Monday: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch the 'Ehsaas Rashan Riayat' scheme on Monday in line with his poverty alleviation vision to mitigate the sufferings of the downtrodden segments of the society.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced on Sunday on a social media platform.

Under the new initiative, around two million households would benefit from the scheme by getting a 30 percent subsidy on edibles every month, the minister said in a tweet.

Fawad said there would be a significant reduction in the prices of three essential commodities including flour, edible oil & ghee, and pulses due to the targeted subsidies being extended to the poor and middle-class families.

By Monday, the minister said, distribution of cash assistance amounting to Rs 71 billion, under the Ehsaas Kafaalat scheme, would start simultaneously.

