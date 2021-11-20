PM to launch "Ehsaas Ration Programme" soon for poor people: Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon launch "Ehsaas Ration Programme" to provide essential items including ghee, atta and pulses to the poor people at 30 per less prices.

Addressing a news conference, he said that prices of various commodities witnessed sharped increase at international market.

He said health card would also be provided to every person for getting free medical treatment upto Rs 1 million. The PM was spending each penny on welfare of the people, he added.

Gill said the opposition parties were making hurdle in way of the government.

Referring to the joint sitting of the Parliament, he said the opposition tried to deprive overseas Pakistanis from right to vote. However, he said the PM has materialized his promise to give right to vote to the overseas.

The overseas Pakistanis would never forgive the opposition parties for creating hurdle in passage of the government bill aimed at granting right to vote to them, he said.

He said since its inception the incumbent government confronted hosts of problems. Nawaz Sharif and his family were also overseas Pakistanis, he added.

Regarding Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs), he said it would help ensure transparent elections in the country. The EVMs would also help end rigging allegations for ever, he added.

He said in past, false promises were made with the overseas Pakistani but only Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise to give them right of vote. No one would be able to buy EVMs with money, he added.

Gill said yesterday four important bills were also passed by the Senate. As many as 20 senators of the opposition were absent from Senate, he added.