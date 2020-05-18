PM to launch Ehsas Emergency Cash Program for jobless people today

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for those rendered jobless due to coronavirus here on Monday (today).

Following instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would contribute four rupee for every rupee donated to Corona Relief Fund and would distribute among the jobless people.

According to Radio Pakistan, Rs.3billions werecollected in Coronavirus Relief Fund. It said that donation to relief fund as well as release of funds from it was being done in a transparent manner.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the country could not bear complete lockdown for a long time because the economic condition was not strengthened.

Talking to a tv, he said opposition should avoid to criticize the government, however, it could give positive proposals for combating COVID-19 pandemic and the government would welcome their suggestions.

He said the Prime Minister wanted to facilitate common people and business community.

He urged people to act according to Standard Operating Procedure which were issued by the government against COVID-19.