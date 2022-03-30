UrduPoint.com

PM To Launch Electronic Passport Facility Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2022 | 11:06 AM

PM to launch electronic passport facility today

The electronic passport will be laced with latest biometric chip encompassing several security features.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Electronic Passport Facility in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The electronic passport will be laced with latest biometric chip encompassing several security features.

The electronic passport which is in accordance with the international standards will help in the prompt and easy immigration of Pakistani citizens during their travel.

The counterfeit of the electronic passport is impossible because of the use of modern technology.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also speak on the occasion.

