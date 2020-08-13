UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM To Launch First Anti-stunting Ehsaas Nashonuma Program Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

PM to launch first anti-stunting Ehsaas Nashonuma program today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to launch country's first ever Ehsaas Nashonuma program today to prevent stunted growth of the children.

Accompanied by his Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, the prime minister would also visit a Nashonuma Center established in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The resolution of stunting issue among the children has always been among the prime minister's priorities which faced neglect by the previous governments, according to a PM Office press release.

Pakistan stood at second in the region for stunting as 40 percent of the children faced stunted growth owing to malnutrition or other reasons which adversely impact their natural height and mental capability.

The government had earmarked Rs 8.52 billion budget for the government funded three-year Nashonuma program.

The project beneficiaries would be provided quarterly stipend of Rs 2,000 for girls and Rs 1,500 for boys. In the initial phase, 33 Nashonuma centers have been established in nine districts including Khyber, Upper Dir, Bagh, Ghizer, Hunza, Kharmang, Kharan, Badin and Rajanpur.

The districts have been selected on the basis of prevalence of stunting. The establishment of all 33 Nashonuma centers would be completed by end of August. Four centers have been be set up in Rajanpur, six in Upper Dir and three in Khyber while six would be established in Badin, three each in Kharan and Bagh and eight in Gilgit Baltistan.

An application has also been designed to maintain the health record of the beneficiaries and special registration desks have also been set up for beneficiary women at the centers.

The desks would maintain data of pregnant and lactating mothers and the height, weight and health condition of their under-two year babies.

The beneficiary women would be bound to attend the awareness sessions to be held in the regional languages for what special literature including charts, posters and educational videos have been designed.

Special ATM machines are being set up at all Nashonuma Centers to dispense the amount of stipend through biometrics.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Visit Gilgit Baltistan Rajanpur Badin Dir Kharan Ghizer Bagh August Women All Government Weight Billion

Recent Stories

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

23 minutes ago

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi he ..

37 minutes ago

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

40 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

1 hour ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

1 hour ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.